Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 49.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,313,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 16,735,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,204,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.