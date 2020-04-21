Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.13. 19,268,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,901,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

