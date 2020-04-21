Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after buying an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.