Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,068 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $2,192,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $24.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $670.75. The stock had a trading volume of 519,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $696.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

