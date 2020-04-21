Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 203 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

CMI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.10. 1,576,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

