Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,555 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.70. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

