Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,195 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.81 and a one year high of $124.18.

