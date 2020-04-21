Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,063 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,648,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,083,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 724,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 143,369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. 2,008,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,764. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

