Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 748 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $507,724,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.11. 3,368,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

