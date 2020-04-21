Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 856 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.77. 256,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,927. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

