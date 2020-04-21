Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 867 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $18.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.21. 1,485,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

