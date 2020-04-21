Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. 2,511,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,250. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

