RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of RTIX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 279,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,715. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $10,165,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

