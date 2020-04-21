Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $30.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $12.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $150.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.85 million to $340.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.56 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $153.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 3,247,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,735. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

