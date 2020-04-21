Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.61. 2,178,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.40 and a 200 day moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

