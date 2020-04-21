Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

