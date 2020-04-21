Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,927. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

