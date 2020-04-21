Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,944 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,116,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after purchasing an additional 186,668 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. 7,033,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,647. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

