Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 440 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 44.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 709,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

CRM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.84, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

