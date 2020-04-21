Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. 2,562,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $160.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.