Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $37.21. 18,440,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,032,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

