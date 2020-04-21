Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,981,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.72. 2,238,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

