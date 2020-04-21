Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. 3,368,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.