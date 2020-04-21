Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

