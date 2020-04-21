Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.42. 1,883,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

