Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,552. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

