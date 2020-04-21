Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $287.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

