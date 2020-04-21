Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 213,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,293. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

