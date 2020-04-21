Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 34.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 6,699,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,903 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,565,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,475,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,380,625. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.