Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.32. 473,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

