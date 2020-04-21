Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 403,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 114,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.82. 2,519,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,570. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

