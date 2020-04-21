Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

