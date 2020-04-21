Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $706,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE SYY traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $49.61. 3,801,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.