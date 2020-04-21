Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,704,000 after acquiring an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.