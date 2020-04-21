Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

