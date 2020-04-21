Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 894 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Paypal stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,107. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

