Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,662,484. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,610. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

