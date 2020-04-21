Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,219. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

