Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 294,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in 3M by 1,102.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 32.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.