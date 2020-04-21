Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.07. 13,228,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,156,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

