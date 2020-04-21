Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 5,951,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

