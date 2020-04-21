Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,166,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.14. 487,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.