Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.80. 589,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

