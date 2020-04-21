Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE USB traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

