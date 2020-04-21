Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 230,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $18.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.21. 1,485,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

