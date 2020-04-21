Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.21. 1,186,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

