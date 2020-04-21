Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. 21,364,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

