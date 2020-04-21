Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Lowered by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Schneider National comprises approximately 9.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $170,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

