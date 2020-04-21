Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 272.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,744,000 after purchasing an additional 613,557 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.75. 1,270,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,216. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

