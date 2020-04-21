Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 478,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

